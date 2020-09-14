Watch: Netanyahu Lands In US To Sign Peace Accords With UAE & Bahrain

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara‏‏ took off from Ben-Gurion on Sunday night ahead of the ceremony at the White House on Tuesday to sign the historic peace accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The El Al plane, carrying the Netanyahus, the prime minister’s staff and Israeli journalists, landed at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington at 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

The exact text of the agreements to be signed has not yet been released.

As the delegation boarded the flight from Tel Aviv to Washington, the stairs were flanked by Israeli, US, Emirati, and Bahraini flags and the airplane itself is adorned with the word peace written in Hebrew, English and Arabic.

The Israeli flag flies over the Blair House in Washington DC ahead of tomorrow's historic ceremony at the White House where PM Netanyahu will sign the peace agreements w/ the UAE and Bahrain.

The UAE and Bahrain delegations are headed by their foreign ministers, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who will sign the accords for their countries.

Bahrain’s delegation arrived in Washington on Sunday evening.

#BREAKING: the delegation of Bahrain, headed by the foreign minister, have arrived in Washington ahead of the signing of agreement with Israel

The Netanyahu’s two sons, Yair and Avner, also traveled to the US for the ceremony. Below is Avner in the airport:

Upon Netanyahu’s arrival to Washington, he held a situational assessment regarding the upcoming lockdown in Israel by telephone with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch, head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat, coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu, Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy and others.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)