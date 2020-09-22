The Pas Palter Video

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

During Aseres Yemei Teshuvah – we make sure that we are on our best behavior. Of course, we try to be on our best behavior, morally, ethically, and halachically, all the time – but we do so especially during these times. Many students, however, are unaware of the concepts of pas palter (bakery bread), pas yisroel (Jewish baked bread), and pas akum (bread and cakes baked by gentiles not commercially) and that it is the minhag of Klal Yisroel to stay away from even pas palter during the aseres yemei teshuvah.

As previously mentioned, the menahelim of many many schools pointed out to their teachers and Rebbeim that the new protocols that are initiated to protect students from COVID can be very depressing for the students. To address these issues, many of the menahelim asked Rebbeim and teachers to think of creative ways to instill greater ruach within the classrooms.

Perhaps one way to address this need is to create a video or a song for each of the units or chapters that are being studied. The following song is for the concept of pas palter. It can be sung to the tune of Rabbi Abie Rottenberg’s “The Place Where I Belong” from the Journeys One album.

There is a special halacha during aseres yemei teshuvah..

It is first found on page 35b of tractate avodah zarah..

This is no joke, no trick and certainly no ruse..

chazal originally forbade even kosher bread of non-Jews

It was a takana made to save our holy nation

From the pitfalls of intermarriage and assimilation

Well, those high rates – the takana did knock ‘em

When chazal forbade the consumption of pas akum

But soon social and economic changes began to creep

And klal Yisroel found this halacha hard to keep..

So later on, this takana – they did alter..

Chazal permitted baker’s bread and called it “pas palter”

But pay close attention to the following sentence..

We don’t eat it during the ten days of repentance..

This is found in Shulchan Aruch, Orech Chaim 603..

And is based on the Tur citing the Talmud yerushalmi

So not withstanding your very strong sentiments

For cakes, cookies, pretzels, and entemnanns..

For ten days you really should put them away..

And find a place for pas Yisroel to stay..

Even now bread and cakes made by a non-jewish housekeeper or neighbor

May not be eaten notwithstanding all their labor..

So, with your teachers and parents do some consulting

to do it in a way that’s not insulting

And what about your favorite honey toasted cheerios?

These are a machlokes that only a halachic Posaik knows..

And Because we know that its Torah and halacha that you love..

Go ahead and call your posaik or shul Rav

Go ahead and call your posaik or shul Rav

The author can be reached at [email protected]