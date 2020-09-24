El Al Issuing Vouchers Worth 125% Of Canceled Flights

El Al is offering vouchers worth 125% of missed flights.to customers whose flights were canceled in the past six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Globes reported.

One passenger told Globes he accepted a $2,262 voucher for the $1,810 ticket he purchased that can be used until the end of 2021 on flights until November 2022. If he doesn’t use the voucher by then, he will still be entitled to a 100% refund of the original flight.

The vouchers can also be used for Sub D’Or flight upgrades and extra baggage.

Clients who paid for a group booking of over 10 people are not eligible for a voucher but will receive a 100% refund of their payments.

El Al owes about NIS 1 billion to customers for canceled flights, which under normal circumstances must be refunded in full within 21 days. Due to El Al’s dire financial straits, the Knesset Economics Committee has repeatedly extended the deadline for repayment.

However, now that Eli Rozenberg acquired 42.89% of El Al with a $150 million offering, the committee said it will not extend the deadline beyond October 1. El Al is offering the vouchers in an attempt not to have to repay the entire sum at once.

