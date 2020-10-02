Police to Crack Down On Mass Simchas Beis HaShoeva Celebrations – Toldos Aaron Cancels Events

Jerusalem police are preparing for the scenario that numerous groups of Chassidim will violate the Heath Ministry regulations and the regulations of the current lockdown over Sukkos and hold their annual Simchas Beis HaShoeva celebrations in numerous sukkahs that were built around the central buildings of each group.

In advance of this possibility, numerous Chassidish Askanim were summoned to Jerusalem police headquarters in the Russian compound and warned not to hold the mass celebrations this year. The police told the askanim that they will be enforcing the ruling of the government, and if necessary will forcibly disperse the celebrations and hand out hefty fines to organizers.

As a result of the police activity, Toldos Aharon has announced that they will be canceling their Simchas Beis HaShoeva celebrations that take place nightly during chol hamoed sukkos.

A source within the Chassidus said: “The reason for the cancelation is the result of weeks of discussions and debates within the leadership of the Chassidus to find a compromise to perhaps hold the celebration. Once the leadership determined that the celebrations would be inappropriate this year, and while considering the warnings of the police, the Rebbe decided to cancel the mass celebrations and the accompanying hachnasas orchim.

