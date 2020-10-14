1,424 New Cases of Corona In Israel on Tuesday

Israel’s Health Ministry issued it’s daily statistics regarding the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 Coronavirus in Israel on Tuesday evening and revealed that the numbers of infected people continue to drop. On Tuesday only 1,424 new cases of the virus were reported over the past 24 hours.

14 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours in Israel, bringing the current fatality rate to 2040

On Monday, 3,112 new cases were discovered.

From the beginning of the disease’s spread in Israel, 296,215 people have been confirmed to have contracted the disease. Of those, 243,395 have already recovered, leaving only 50,778 currently active cases in the country.

Of those who still have the virus, 1,464 of them are patients in hospitals, another 4,681 are recovering at Corona Hotels. The rest are recovering at home.

264 of the hospital patients are listed as being in moderate condition and 802 are listed as being in serious condition. The number of people on respirators rose by 14 over the day and now stands at 254.

