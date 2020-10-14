Secret & Rare Mission: IDF Special Forces Cross Into Syria, Destroy 2 Army Bases

IDF soldiers crossed the border into the demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria and destroyed two Syrian military posts as a warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad for infiltrating his forces on the Golan Heights, Channel 12 News reported.

The covert cross-border operation, which was carried out last week but was only made known to the public on Tuesday evening, follows repeated violations by Syria of the 1974 disengagement agreement that designated a demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria to be solely occupied by the Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), a special UN force.

During the rare cross-border operation, IDF specials forces, including combat and commando soldiers from the Nachal and Yahalom units, crossed into the demilitarized zone, destroyed two Syrian bases with explosives and re-crossed the border into Israel before being spotted. According to a Yahalom commander, the soldiers placed explosives on both bases and blew them up simultaneously.

“An operation like this required extreme focus,” said Captain Michael Zilberg of the Nachal unit. “As soon as you cross the border, your pulse quickens. You’re facing the enemy. We were about 500 meters from a manned position.”

The operation’s main goal was the deterrence of Syrian collaboration with Hezbollah. “We’re aware of the collaboration between the Syrian military and Hezbollah,” Nachal commander Lt. Col. Tal Goritsky, told Channel 12 News.

“Every military establishment by Syria has the potential to be a dual military establishment. We won’t allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)