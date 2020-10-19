Israel: 303,846 Cases, 2,209 Deaths: “Key To Halting Pandemic Is Finding Asymptomatic Carriers”

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 892 new coronavirus cases on Monday, showing a 3.5% positivity rate, the lowest infection rate since the end of June.

For the first time since September 8, the number of active virus cases has fallen below 30,000, standing at 29,617, with the number of seriously ill patients dropping to 619, of whom 212 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 2,209.

Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu said on Monday that identifying asymptomatic coronavirus carriers is the key to halting the pandemic by stopping the chain of infection and he would test every Israeli in the country if feasible.

Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic apparently has the same opinion as Gamzu as he announced plans over the weekend to test all Slovakian residents aged 10 years and over. The government has recruited 8,000 soldiers to assist in implementing the plan in the population of 5.4 million people, with a pilot run to begin next week.

Following an uptick of virus cases in the country, Matovic said that he believes that the only way to contain the outbreak is through mass testing. It is unclear whether the testing, which will be free of charge, will be mandatory.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)