As Israel’s Virus Rate Drops, Chareidi “Red Zones” Turn Orange Except Ramat Shlomo

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 1,479 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, reflecting a positivity rate of 3.7%. There are currently 23,347 active virus cases, with 636 seriously ill patients, of whom 233 are ventilated. There were 54 fatalities confirmed on Monday, raising the death toll to 2,268.

The coronavirus cabinet is convening on Tuesday evening to decide on the next steps in the second stage in easing the nationwide lockdown following the initial stage which began on Sunday. According to the plan forged by senior health officials, each stage should last about two weeks to ensure that the lockdown exit isn’t overly hasty, driving up infection rates.

The status of Israel’s red zones – the cities of Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, Modiin Illit, Elad and the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Ramat Eshkol, Maalot Dafna, and Mattesdorf – will be changed to orange on Tuesday evening by the coronavirus cabinet, with the exception of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo, Army Radio reported. This is an especially significant step for the city of Bnei Brak, which has been “red” for months.

The Chareidi city of Rechasim was removed from the red list on Monday night.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)