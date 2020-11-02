Palestinian Authority In Contact With Biden Campaign, PA Officials Says

Two senior Palestinian officials have confirmed to The Media Line that the Palestinian Authority is in direct communication with the election campaign of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The officials, who remained anonymous, said that the communication was facilitated by a Palestinian-American businessman who initiated the contact between Biden’s advisers and the PA, the report said.
“Maintaining a dialogue with the Democratic candidate is important to the [PA] leadership,” one of the officials said. “We want to let Mr. Biden know that we are willing and ready to talk.”
The Palestinian Authority has cut off all contact with the Trump administration due to his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and has refused to cooperate with Trump’s Deal of the Century peace plan. Furthermore, Trump halted millions of dollars of financial aid that the US had been providing the PA every year and closed the PLO office in Washington.
“We are sure that if Biden wins, he will reassert the U.S. position on the two-state solution and order the PLO office in Washington reopened,” said the second PA official.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
If Biden wins , it shows that Americans want America to engage the Palestinians in peace talks again.
If Trump wins, it shows that the approach of completely disregarding them is what Americans want.
So now the Dems are cavorting with the enemy of US and Israel. Wonderful. Joe and Kamala – we will remember this on November 3. Keep up your good work.
Oh! Call Robert Muller! We have to investigate the Biden campaign if they violated the Logan act. Wait, wasn’t it Biden who suggested prosecuting for violating the Logan act?
jackk the hack Palestinians only want to destroy
Wait, one sec isn’t there some old law called ‘The Logan Act’??? Justice Department anyone ??
John Kerry did the same thing, carry out foreign policy behind the WH’s back. I believe it is actually against the law to engage in negotiations and diplomacy for the US with foreign governments without authority from the State Dept or WH.
jackk in true Marxist Democrat fashion roots for PLO terrorists.