Palestinian Authority In Contact With Biden Campaign, PA Officials Says

Two senior Palestinian officials have confirmed to The Media Line that the Palestinian Authority is in direct communication with the election campaign of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The officials, who remained anonymous, said that the communication was facilitated by a Palestinian-American businessman who initiated the contact between Biden’s advisers and the PA, the report said.

“Maintaining a dialogue with the Democratic candidate is important to the [PA] leadership,” one of the officials said. “We want to let Mr. Biden know that we are willing and ready to talk.”

The Palestinian Authority has cut off all contact with the Trump administration due to his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and has refused to cooperate with Trump’s Deal of the Century peace plan. Furthermore, Trump halted millions of dollars of financial aid that the US had been providing the PA every year and closed the PLO office in Washington.

“We are sure that if Biden wins, he will reassert the U.S. position on the two-state solution and order the PLO office in Washington reopened,” said the second PA official.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)