Israel’s Virus Rate Rises, Next Stage Of Rollbacks May Be Delayed

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 629 new coronavirus cases on Monday morning. There are currently 9,800 active virus cases, with 394 seriously ill patients, of whom 170 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 2,569.

Although the decrease in the number of active virus cases and seriously ill patients continues to decline, the rate of positive coronavirus tests has risen from an average of 2% last week to 2.9% on Shabbos, and 3.1% on Sunday and Monday.

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center warned on Monday that the increased positivity rate of coronavirus tests may be an indication that the decline in virus morbidity has halted.

In addition, Israel’s coronavirus cabinet was presented on Monday with troubling data, showing that the basic reproduction number, the rate of new virus cases caused by each infection, is currently at least 0.8, which reflects a slowdown of the decline in the infection rate.

Health officials are concerned by the new data as well as by the recent surge of virus cases in the Arab sector and are considering delaying the next stage of easing lockdown restrictions, including the reopening of stores.

