Motzei Shabbos News Round-up From Israel

Israel’s Health Ministry published the number of newly confirmed Coronavirus cases in Israel. On Friday, 669 people were confirmed to have contracted the disease. The total number of fatalities due to the disease since the beginning of the virus in Israel stands at 2,649. Currently, there are 8,817 active cases in Israel among which are 323 in serious condition, and 153 are connected to respirators.

Former Chief Rabbi of England, Rabbi Professor Lord Jonathan Sacks, passed away at the age of 72 after a lengthy fight with Cancer. Rabbi Sacks was known as one of the most important Jewish thinkers of our time and was renowned for his brilliance the world over. He continuously lectured and wrote about Jewish thought and philosophy and was very active in maintaining inter-faith dialogue between Jewish leaders and leaders of other faiths.

Thousands of people joined various protests throughout the country on Saturday night protesting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s leadership. In Jerusalem, some 2,000 people gathered n Paris Square near Balfour Street. In Tel Aviv, hundreds more gathered near Kikar Rabin. This is the 20th week in a row that these protests are taking place against the Prime Minister.

A man was killed when his car hit a wall and exploded on Abba Choshi Boulevard in Haifa during a police chase. The driver of the vehicle drove with wild abandonment near Damon Square and drove against oncoming traffic. After breaking through a police checkpoint, he hit a light pole near Haifa University and then a wall before his car was engulfed in flames. A few passengers fled from the car after the accident, and firefighters extricated one passenger from under the wheels of the car. EMS personnel who arrived pronounced the man’s death at the scene. The police arrested five individuals, all of whom are residents of Bismat Tavon under the suspicion of being involved in the accident.

A man in his 50s was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Tash Shin Het Boulevard in Rishon Letzion near the Palmachim junction. United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs and ambulance team as well as Magen David Adom ambulance teams attempted to resuscitate the man but were forced to pronounce the man dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured when the horse that he was riding was struck by a car in the town of Yarcha in the Galil. United Hatzalah volunteers and MDA ambulance teams treated him at the scene before transporting him to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

A motorcyclist in his 50s was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Highway 90 near the Guma interchange in the northern galilee. He was transported to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and was suffering from severe head trauma. He is listed as being in serious condition and was intubated and sedated.

A man in his 40s was shot to death near the entrance of Segev Shalom in the Negev. Police investigators who arrived at the scene following a report of the shooting began investigating the murder. According to an initial investigation, the victim was homeless and appears to be a Palestinian man from the region south of Hebron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)