“Biden Will Reenter Iran Deal, War Is Likely,” Israeli Officials Warn

“The renewal of the nuclear agreement between the U.S. and Iran is not a matter of if, but when,” a Ynet report stated on Sunday.

The report elaborated that according to unofficial meetings between U.S. president-elect Joe Biden’s foreign affairs and defense team and Israeli officials, it is clear that one of Biden’s top priorities during his upcoming presidential term is renewing negotiations with Tehran, with the goal of Iran agreeing to freeze their nuclear missile development and end their interference in the Middle East in exchange for the removal of U.S. sanctions.

Last week, Settlements Minister Tzachi Hanegbi said on Channel 13 News that Biden’s position on the Iran deal could result in a war between Israel and Iran.

“Biden has openly said for a long time that he would go back to the nuclear agreement with Iran,” Hanegbi said. “I see that as a move that could result in a confrontation between Israel and Iran.”

Hanegbi added that he and most other Israelis, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏, viewed the Iran deal, signed by Obama in 2015, as “mistaken – and that’s an understatement. If Biden continues with that policy, there will eventually be a violent confrontation between Israel and Iran.”

Hanegbi said that a Biden victory doesn’t worry him regarding other issues, including settlements, but the Iran issue is extremely concerning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)