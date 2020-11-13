Before Biden’s Term: 108 New Housing Units in Ramat Shlomo Approved

The Jerusalem Municipality approved the construction of 108 new housing units in the “east Jerusalem” neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo, Kan News reported on Thursday.

The Kan report said that the construction plans will be swiftly advanced “hopefully before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.”

The announcement is fraught with symbolism as during a visit of then vice-president Joe Biden to Israel in 2010, an announcement of 1,600 new housing units in Ramat Shlomo caused a major crisis in relations between Israel and the Obama administration.

According to a Haaretz report, officials in the Jerusalem Municipality and the Israel Land Authority were asked to advance construction plans in neighborhoods in the city that are beyond the Green Line – before Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Ramat Shlomo is actually north of Jerusalem but is situated across the “Green Line.”

