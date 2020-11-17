Greek Newspaper Compares Pfizer’s Jewish CEO With Mengele In Front Page Photo

A Greek newspaper whose publisher was recently convicted of anti-Semitic defamation published a front-page article stating that Pfizer’s Jewish CEO will “stick a needle” into them with the company’s “poisonous” COVID-19 vaccine, JTA reported.

The article, bearing a photo of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla next to photos of Nazi war criminal Dr. Josef Mengele and striped concentration camp uniforms, was published last week in the daily Makeleio newspaper.

Bourla, a Greek Jew from Thessaloniki, is also a veterinarian, a fact referred to in the grievously anti-Semitic and libelous article. “A Jewish veterinarian will stick the needle!” the article warns. “Terror countdown for the mandatory vaccine.”

The Greek Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs slammed the paper, stating that the article is the “most vile anti-Semitism reminiscent of the Middle Ages.”

Makeleio publisher Stefanos Chios was fined $2,200 last month for his op-ed calling a former leader of the Athens Jewish community a “crude Jew who runs a loan-shark firm.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)