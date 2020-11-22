REPORT: COVID-19 Was In Italy Prior To China Outbreak

COVID-19 was circulating in Italy since September 2019, months before reports of an outbreak in Wuhan, a research study conducted in Milan shows.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, was completely unknown prior to reports from Wuhan in December about a virus outbreak.

However, an Italian study that analyzed blood samples of 959 healthy volunteers across Italy who participated in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020 found something very intriguing.

The study, published in the Tumori Journal, detected COVID-19 antibodies in 11.6% of the samples, with 44% of the samples dating from well before February 21, the date the first COVID-19 patient was discovered in Milan, in the northern Lombardy area.

The study, which researchers say “may reshape the history of the pandemic” reveals that COVID-19 was being silently transmitted in Milan before anyone had even heard of it.

“This study shows an unexpected very early circulation of SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic individuals in Italy several months before the first patient was identified,” the study’s researchers wrote.

A cluster of pneumonia cases was reported by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission to the WHO on December 31, 2019, but it’s possible that the transmission of the virus began as early as December 10, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A similar research study, carried out by the University of Siena called Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy found that Italian residents had coronavirus antibodies in the first week of October, which means that they contracted the virus in September.

Testing of old blood samples in France also showed that the coronavirus was present in the country earlier than thought. Following the release of the findings from France, the WHO has urged all countries to carry out similar research studies.

“This gives a whole new picture on everything,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said at a UN briefing in May. “The findings help to better understand the potential virus circulation of Covid-19.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)