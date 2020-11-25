Shocking: 450-Year-Old Torah Klafim Found In Druze Village

Israel Border Police arrested two suspects on Monday after finding ancient Torah klafim in their possession in a Druze village in northern Israel.

The Border Police conducted a search of a home on Monday in the village of Yarka for suspected possession of illegal drugs and weapons. They found what they were looking for but also found something shocking – ancient Torah scrolls in one of the bedrooms.

Inspectors from the Israel Antiquities Authority were called to the scene and they estimated the klafim to be about 450 years old.

The klafim were transferred to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)