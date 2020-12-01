WATCH THIS: Shacharis In A Hot-Air Balloon In The United Arab Emirates With Rav Mota Frank

Many Israeli Chareidim, among them entire families, spent this past Shabbos in Dubai, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

A representative of the Dubai government visited the hotel on Motzei Shabbos, welcoming the visitors to the United Arab Emirates, saying he views them as brothers and sisters.

The peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has led to some intriguing and unprecedented scenarios and following the uplifting Shabbos, the Breslov mashphia Rav Nota Frank led a highly unusual tefillah at neitz on Sunday morning.

Rav Frank, who was one of those who spent Shabbos in Dubai, led Shacharis in none other than a hot-air balloon over the sand dunes of the UAE’s most populous city.

The hot-air balloon, open on all sides and floating in the vast desert of Dubai, was the perfect setting for a coronavirus-safe gathering.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)