HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi Arrives In The US

Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi left Eretz Yisrael on Sunday for the first time since recovering from the coronavirus, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

The Rosh Yeshiva flew to the United States on a fundraising trip for Ateres Yisrael and will be delivering divrei chizuk to frum communities and yeshivos throughout the US.

It is the Rosh Yeshiva’s first trip abroad since contracting the coronavirus two months ago. Last week, the Rosh Yeshivah was scheduled to fly to the United Arab Emirates to serve as a Mesader Kiddushin but his flight was canceled at the last moment due to the Levaya of his brother-in-law, Hagaon HaRav Aharon Chadash, the Mir Mashgiach.

Instead, Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin, Rosh Mosdos Ateres Shlomo, served as Mesader Kiddushin. Maimon is the U.S. representative of Ateres Shlomo Mosdos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)