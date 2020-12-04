Large Chareidi Chasunah Held In Dubai On Thursday Night, The Second One This Week [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

A large Charedi wedding took place on Thursday night in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The wedding came just a few months after the historic signing of the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and the UAE.

For the first time, dozens of Charedim from Israel and New York set foot on the sands of the Muslim country. Among the notable people who attended were Rav Sholom Ber Sorotzkin, Rosh Yeshiva of Ateres Shlomo, and Chassidic music sensation Motti Steinmetz.

Dudi Rubinstein from the Tourist Agency “Chul Mehudar” told BeChadrei Charedim that: “The reason that they held the wedding in Dubai, is that both Israel and the U.S. are causing problems for large weddings due to Corona regulations. In Dubai, everything is better. We managed to organize Chareidi wedding with all of the proper pomp and luster. It was a wedding for the ages. We didn’t feel at all like we weren’t in Israel or Brooklyn. It seems so natural to hold events here. I believe that many other Chareidim will come here to hold their celebrations.”

The Chosson, Chaim Maimon is from New York and the Kallah, Tzippora Ostrofsky is from Israel, thus a destination wedding was likely going to happen for at least one side of the family. the families decided therefore that both should travel and celebrate with their friends. Approximately 150 people flew to Dubai from both Israel and New York to participate in the festivities.

The trend of Chareidim heading to Dubai and Abu Dhabi is increasing. This past Shabbos, many Israelis stayed in Dubai as flights between the two countries become more consistent, with those numbers expected to only increase.

