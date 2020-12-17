WATCH: Emiratis, Bahrainis & Jews Celebrate Shabbos, Chanukah

The peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain is evolving to be a “warm peace” as Israelis flock to visit the UAE, and Emirati and Bahraini tourists visit Israel.

Scenes that would have been unimaginable just a short time ago of Jews and Arabs gathering together are now ubiquitous.

Many tourists from the UAE and Bahrain have expressed surprise at the warm welcome they receive from Israelis, especially from Chareidim, who are portrayed in all types of negative ways in the worldwide press.

Below are videos of many intriguing encounters, including a Shabbos meal with religious Jews, Emiratis and Bahrainis in Jerusalem. (The Shabbos video was taken by a non-Jew.)

A flashback to past, I recollect the exotic Jewish meals I had Cochini Shabbat and Hannukah meal from India in 2010, A Shabbat meal from Dubai during Ramadan in 2018 An amazing Shabbat meal during Hanukkah in Jerusalem with Arabs and Israelis in same table NES GADOL HAYA PO !! pic.twitter.com/db8xerUUEN — Thoufeek Zakriya (@thoufeekzak) December 12, 2020

Israelis, Emiratis, and Bahrainis together in a Shabbat Dinner in Jerusalem!

🇦🇪🕊️🇮🇱🕊️🇧🇭🕊️#HappyHanukkah pic.twitter.com/dU4L62jLjM — Peace to Jews and Arabs 🇦🇪🇮🇱🇧🇭🇸🇦🕊️ (@UAE_YOT2019) December 11, 2020

Below are scenes of Jews and Arabs celebrating Chanukah together and in other encounters:

Honored to participate in this historic #Hanukkah candle lighting and concert in #Dubai. This is what real peace looks like. Thank you #UAE! And thank you ⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ for making this possible! pic.twitter.com/rtEgEDD0vA — U.S. Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism (@USEAntiSemitism) December 12, 2020

השייח הערבי בדובאי… מדליק נרות חנוכה😂 pic.twitter.com/mrR4bGjfcL — שִֹמְחָה בְּשִֹמְחָה© simcha blotnik (@simcha_blotnik) December 12, 2020

Hanukkah celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A new Middle East. 🇦🇪🕎 pic.twitter.com/LiswDXesEO — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) December 15, 2020

הרב לוי דוכמן שליח חב"ד ורב האמירויות, הדליק הערב נרות חנוכה במלון קונרד דובאי עם אורחי 'שיינפלד תיירות' .

על הקלידים האמן רולי דיקמן. חנוכה שמח 🕎🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/3Kty7OpWgF — דודי רובינשטיין – חול מהודר (@hul_meudar) December 16, 2020

כשהוא לבוש בבגדי שייח': המיליונר החרדי אבישי נריה בהדלקת נרות חנוכה בדובאי יחד עם מלך הרדיו החרדי מנחם טוקר @menachem_toker pic.twitter.com/eDwljoMHsM — איציק אוחנה (@ok125125) December 15, 2020

This orthodox jewish gentleman’s family was the first to notice us arriving at Tel Aviv from their balcony! And i was the first from our delegation to notice them and wave 👋… it was exciting that just a few minutes later he actually came down to welcome us and chat 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/OPqToRTm0N — تسمو السماء فهي سميّة (@SamooyHarib) December 14, 2020

This is how Israelis welcome guests from the United Arab Emirates at the Western Wall, with great respect and a lot of love هكذا يستقبل الإسرائيليون الضيوف من الإمارات العربية المتحدة عند حائط المبكى ، باحترام وحب كبيرين https://t.co/eDSbMSthua — יענקי פרבר (@yankihebrew) December 14, 2020

In August 2020, Pres. @realDonaldTrump, HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed & PM @netanyahu announced the #AbrahamAccords In December 2020, Emiratis, Bahrainis & Jewish, Druze & Bedouin Israelis hung out together in the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. So natural. But still so miraculous. pic.twitter.com/bw5563TQqj — Asher Fredman אשר פרדמן (@fredman_a) December 17, 2020

