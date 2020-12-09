WATCH: The Kosel & Chareidi Jews Through The Eyes Of An Emirati Tourist

An Emirati tourist who recently visited Israel posted a video on his social media account documenting the warm welcome he received from Chareidi Jews at the Kosel.

A Chassid welcomed the tourist and his Jewish companion to the Kosel and when he heard that the tourist was from Dubai, he greeted him warmly with “Salam Alaikum!”

The tourist encouraged his Jewish companion to don tefilin and excitedly filmed and narrated the scene for his followers. He captioned his post: “An Emirati tourist in Israel received a wonderful welcome from the most religious Jews in the holiest place in the world for Jews. They are not like they’re portrayed by the media!”

🔴 لاقى سائح إماراتي 🇦🇪 في إسرائيل 🇮🇱 ترحيب رائع من أكثر اليهود تديّن وسط أكثر بقاع الأرض قدسية لليهودية 💢 ليسوا كما صورهم الاعلام بالوحوش ..! pic.twitter.com/Xhy9N1hVbz — 🇦🇪 ABDULLA עבדאללה 🇦🇪 (@uae21999) November 29, 2020

He posted a second video of his visit to the Kosel, writing: “The Qatari media doesn’t want us to see this wonderful fact. Al-Qaradawi from Qatar issued a fatwa prohibiting Arabs from visiting Jerusalem! Qatar has manipulated our emotions in order to distance us from the truth.” [The Qatari-owned Al Jazeera network is notorious for its anti-Israel, anti-Semitic and anti-American rhetoric.]

سائح إماراتي 🇦🇪 وسط الحائط المقدس لليهود 🇮🇱 متعجب مما يسمع ويرى ! 🔴 تعليق: 💢 لا يريدنا الاعلام القطري مشاهده تلك الحقيقة الرائعة 💢 القرضاوي من قطر أفتى بتحريم العرب من زيارة القدس ! 💢 قطر تلاعبت بعواطفنا حتى تبعدنا عن الحقيقة وتتقرب من امريكا بعلاقاتها المخفية مع اسرائيل pic.twitter.com/JJvh5jAMVI — 🇦🇪 ABDULLA עבדאללה 🇦🇪 (@uae21999) November 29, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)