Belzer Rebbe Instructs His Chassidim To Be Vaccinated

The Belzer Rebbe added his signature to the Rabbanim and Dayanim of the Machzikei Das of the chassidus on Tuesday, calling for his chassidim to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the first Chassidic Rebbe on the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah to do so.

The dayanim issued instructions following an in-depth discussion of the Rabbanim on the Beis Din with Health Ministry representatives, headed by Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto, according to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report.

A conference of Dayanim was held at the Belz Mercaz Olami in Jerusalem earlier this week in order to present the benefits of the vaccine to the Rabbanim of Machzikei HaDas. The meeting was held at the initiative of the head of the Belzer Machzikei HaDas community, Rav Mordechai Brisk, under the guidance of Adv. Avraham Singer.

The Beis Din’s instructions were published in a special kol koreh on Tuesday. The letter stated. “We have come to state Daas Torah regarding the vaccinations currently being given against the coronavirus.”

“After we heard the opinions of the medical experts about the effectiveness of the vaccine, and to date, there is no known fear of harm being caused by it, it is appropriate to take action to prevent being infected, especially older people and those at-risk.”

“Furthermore, [the coronavirus] causes bittul Torah and tefillah, and the closing of shuls, batei medrashios, Talmudei Torah and yeshivos by the authorities.”

“Therefore the instructions of the Beis Din is to adhere to the advice of the doctors, ‘who have been given permission to heal,’ and as follows:

1. The people included by doctors in at risk-groups, it is definitely a mitvah for them to be vaccinated in order to avoid becoming infected, chas ve’shalom.

2. Those not included in at-risk groups, for the benefit of the tzibur, it is definitely permissible and maybe even a mitzvah and obligation to take action to prevent the pandemic by being vaccinated.

3. Those who suffer from severe allergies, or women in a situation that is recommended not to be vaccinated, should consult with a doctor on how to act.

4. Children and teenagers under the age of 16 – it is appropriate that they wait until the doctors recommend that they be vaccinated.

5. Those that definitely know that they already recovered from the coronavirus, there is no need to be vaccinated at this stage.

