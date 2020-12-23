Israel Conveyed Messages On Iran To Biden Through Milley

Israel utilized the recent visit of US Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to convey several messages to the incoming Biden administration about Iran and other regional issues, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Since Milley is expected to continue in his position through the US administration’s transition, Israel views him as a “potential bridge” to Biden’s administration, the report said.

“We wanted to make our case to the new administration on Iran through someone who is still going to be in the room when Biden assumes office and is going to play a substantive role in any policy review that will take place,” an Israeli official told Axios.

Milley arrived in Israel last Thursday as part of a visit to the Middle East and met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

Enjoyed hosting US Chairman of @thejointstaff, #GenMilley, with IDF Chief of General Staff, today. We talked about regional shifts and the importance of continued pressure on Iran. pic.twitter.com/OjhfxT6QLJ — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) December 18, 2020

The main message the Israeli officials conveyed to Biden was that the US should take advantage of the fact that Iran is currently in a weak position rather than rush back into the 2015 nuclear deal. “We stressed that the starting point of any talks with Iran is much better for the U.S. today than it was in 2013,” an Israeli official present at the talks said. “What is needed now is to be tough in order to get a better deal.”

Milley made it clear at the meeting that although he hasn’t yet spoken with members of Biden’s administration, Biden’s national security team has a pro-engagement approach to Iran. Milley specifically mentioned John Kerry and Susan Rice as potential influencers on Biden’s approach to Iran despite the fact that their future roles have nothing to do with the Middle East.

The Israelis also conveyed a message that the Biden administration should keep an open mind on maintaining relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, despite the countries’ poor track record regarding human rights.

“We think it is important the next administration will keep the momentum of the normalization process, and we think that at the current point in time what needs to lead U.S. policy is this historic regional opportunity,” the Israeli official said. “So we hope the new administration will look at the complexities and not burn the bridges with those countries.”

Biden has made his views toward Saudi Arabia clear and they are a stark departure from those of US President Donald Trump. He stated in October: “Under a Biden-Harris administration, we will reassess our relationship with the kingdom, end US support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, and make sure America does not check its values at the door to sell arms or buy oil. America’s commitment to democratic values and human rights will be a priority, even with our closest security partners.”

The statement also emphasized the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two years ago, saying that the death will “not be in vain, and we owe it to his memory to fight for a more just and free world.”

Biden also once mentioned that he would consider making Saudi Arabia “the pariah they are.”

