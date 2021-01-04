UAE Thwarts Iranian Terror Attack Possibly Targeting Israelis

The United Arab Emirates thwarted a planned terror attack by Iranian operatives that was to take place on the anniversary of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani’s death on Sunday, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

Emirati intelligence forces arrested members of an Iranian terror cell in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The attack reportedly involved a tourist destination favored by Israelis and business districts in Dubai.

Emirati authorities are investigating the question of whether the planned attacks targeted the thousands of Israeli tourists and businesspeople currently in the United Arab Emirates.

The Iranian suspects are being questioned and the UAE is reportedly sharing the information with its allies.

The report comes as Israel is on high alert for an Iranian attack avenging the elimination of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike a year ago. Israel reportedly supplied the US with information on Soleimani’s whereabouts prior to the elimination.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)