17-Yr.-Old Israeli Yeshiva Bochur In ICU After Contracting COVID

A 17-year-old yeshivah bochur who contracted the coronavirus has been hospitalized in serious condition in the pediatric intensive care unit in Kaplan Medical Center in Rechovot and is receiving respiratory assistance.

According to a Kikar H’Shabbos report, unlike other incidents of children and young adults becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus, which was attributed to the Kawasaki-like disease, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare and life-threatening complication of the coronavirus, the bochur is ill from the coronavirus itself.

“It all began two weeks ago,” the bochur’s father told Kikar. “Netanel returned from yeshivah and went into quarantine because his friend tested positive. My younger son also went into quarantine at the same time because a friend from Cheder tested positive.”

After Netanel’s temperature stayed high for five days no matter how much Tylenol his parents gave him, and his oxygen level decreased, his parents called an ambulance, which evacuated him to Kaplan.

“This is our child, whom we waited for ten years before he was born…I beg from anyone that can, take a Tehillim or accept a kabbala for the zechus of Netanel ben Tali.”

The public is asked to daven for Netanel ben Tali b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)