IDF Advisory Body: Israeli Variant May Emerge That Is Resistant To Vaccines

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, an advisory body operating under the IDF Military Intelligence unit in cooperation with the Health Ministry, published a report on Motzei Shabbos warning of the possibility of the development of a mutated Israeli virus variant that is resistant to vaccines.

Due to the fears of the variant, the report recommends that even those who have recovered from the coronavirus or have been fully vaccinated still be tested for the virus upon entering Israel and be subject to quarantine requirements.

“The mass vaccine campaign taking place in parallel with the active outbreak in Israel may lead to ‘evolutionary pressure’ on the virus leading to a mutation with a certain advantage over the vaccine,” the report stated.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health division, said on Thursday that “just as a variant emerged from the UK, one can develop in Israel.”

