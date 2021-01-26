Israel Opens Embassy In The United Arab Emirates

Israel announced on Sunday that it has opened an embassy in the United Arab Emirates. On the same day, the UAE approved the opening of its embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the embassy is currently housed in a temporary office while a permanent location is readied. Eitan Na’eh, the former ambassador to Turkey, will serve as the head of the mission. He is the first Israeli to carry full diplomatic status in the UAE since the Abraham Accords.

According to a Kan News report earlier this month, Na’eh will remain in his position for a temporary period of several months until a permanent ambassador is selected.

The Foreign Ministry said Israel will soon open a consulate in Dubai and said an embassy in Bahrain has been operating for several weeks.

