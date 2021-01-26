DISGRACEFUL: Fox News Team Attacked In Meah Shearim, Windows On Car Smashed, Mirrors Cracked Off

Extremists in Meah Shearim attacked a Fox News crew on Tuesday.

Photos of the crew’s vehicle with its windows smashed appeared on Israeli social media on Tuesday afternoon. A witness said he heard the rioters screaming “Kill them!”

“It was terrifying,” he said.

A photographer from another news outlet was also injured during the riot.

Fox News team attacked by an ultra-Orthodox mob in Mea Shearim, Jerusalemhttps://t.co/A3kTTHOe4L — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 26, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)