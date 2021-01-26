DISGRACEFUL: Fox News Team Attacked In Meah Shearim, Windows On Car Smashed, Mirrors Cracked Off

Extremists in Meah Shearim attacked a Fox News crew on Tuesday.
Photos of the crew’s vehicle with its windows smashed appeared on Israeli social media on Tuesday afternoon. A witness said he heard the rioters screaming “Kill them!”
“It was terrifying,” he said.
A photographer from another news outlet was also injured during the riot.
Fox News team attacked by an ultra-Orthodox mob in Mea Shearim, Jerusalemhttps://t.co/A3kTTHOe4L
— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 26, 2021
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
NO NO NO – this was done by OTD kids, not Charedim. Charedim are peace loving and tolerant and would never ever ever do anything like this.
It’s time the government speaks directly to the leaders of these people if they truly want to bring about change
an other chillul hashem. Fox news is very Israel friendly.But his jewish Chareidim have no manners and they dont know any laws. they should be arrested or send out of Israel,may be to Iran and try to do waht they doing in Israel. they have no right to live in Israel,the dont give anything not army,taking money from the gouverment and destroing cars and more. they should learn to work.Or keep the thora like its written.
Disgusting I’m ashamed, this is going to cause a massive chillul hashem, especially a prominent news company who will definitely report and perhaps take revenge by using anti semitism.
I doubt even ppl in Iran wouldn’t attack a news crew, rather they would use it as a tool to spread awareness