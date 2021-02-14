KIDDUSH HASHEM: Chareidim Vaccinate Muslims At Vaccination Drive In London’s Chareidi Sector

A special vaccination drive took place in the Chareidi community in London on Motzei Shabbos, coordinated by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), the Hatzalah organization of London, and The Interlink Foundation.

The vaccination drive was advertised in frum neighborhoods, with everyone over age 65 urged to come be vaccinated. Local non-Jews, including Muslims, also showed up and were warmly greeted and vaccinated by frum health professionals. There were male nurses available to vaccinate men and female nurses for the women.

Health authorities in the UK are trying to reach every sector in the country and the drive in the Chareidi community on Motzei Shabbos was the first cooperative effort between the government and a local community. Many Asksanim and Rabbanim were present and Nadhim Zahawi, the UK’s vaccination czar, spoke at the event.

The goal of the initiative is to organize vaccination drives within specific communities, where community members can be vaccinated by people within their own communities in order to put them at ease and encourage as many community members to be vaccinated as possible.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)