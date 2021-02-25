Outrage On Delta Flight After Hasidic Jews Kicked Off [SEE THE VIDEOS]

*OUTRAGE ON DELTA FLIGHT AFTER JEWISH FAMILY IS KICKED OFF-*

A group of Hasidic men were forced to deplane a Delta flight from Miami International Airport to LaGuardia, Wednesday night. Initial reports say that the incident unfolded after an elderly Chassidish man took off his mask, allegedly for a brief moment to eat something. Video shows the apparent son, saying that his father has heart issues, and that he has trouble breathing, “So he took off his mask for a minute,” the video shows.

Moments before departure from Miami, the flight crew instructed all passengers to depart from the aircraft.

After the plane was emptied, a Delta employee informed the Hasidic Jews that they wouldn’t be continuing to LaGuardia with Delta, and could be facing a permanent ban from flying with the Airline.

Videos from the incident show many passengers unhappy with the decision, calling it anti-Semitic on the part of Delta, with one women saying that the elderly individual didn’t understand the flight crew’s instructions because of a language gap. Another video showed a female passenger sitting in first class, shouting at the family, repeatedly saying “SHAME” to them.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)