Worrying Spike In Virus Spread In Chareidi Sector

Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that Israel’s basic reproduction number (R) has decreased from 1.02 to 0.99.

However, there is a worrying increase in the R number (how many people each virus carrier infects) in the Chareidi sector, from 1 to 1.07. A reproduction number above 1 means that the outbreak is worsening rather than abating.

In the Arab sector, the R number has decreased from 1.04 to 0.98.

The ministry reported 2,331 new coronavirus cases as of Monday morning, with tests showing a positivity rate of 3.7%, the lowest percentage in months. However, 9% of new coronavirus patients are from the Chareidi sector, with a positivity rate of 4.8%.

There are currently 708 seriously ill patients, of whom 223 are ventilated. Fourteen fatalities were recorded on Sunday, raising the death toll to 5,899.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)