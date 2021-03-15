Vaccinated Nursing Mothers Pass Antibodies To Their Babies, Israeli Study Shows

An Israeli study found coronavirus antibodies in the milk of nursing mothers who had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The small study, carried out by Tel Aviv University and Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, evaluated the breastmilk of ten nursing mothers, all of whom are medical employees at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

All the milk samples contained coronavirus antibodies after the mothers were vaccinated with the first dose and an increase in antibody levels a week after they were vaccinated with the second dose.

Prof. Ariel Many, one of the heads of the study, told Kan News that the results show the importance of vaccinating nursing mothers so that they can provide protection to their babies.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)