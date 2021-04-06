VACCINATION NATION: COVID Wards Close, No New Patients At Ichilov In 1st Since Pandemic Began

As Israel’s successful vaccination program continues to result in a dramatically reduced infection rate, more and more hospitals across the country are closing their coronavirus wards.

Laniado Hospital in Kiryat Sanz in Netanya announced on Tuesday morning that it is closing its coronavirus critical care unit, with the last remaining patient transferred to the general ICU. Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak also closed its coronavirus ward.

On Monday, Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel’s second largest hospital, reported that for the first day since the coronavirus pandemic begin, there were no new coronavirus patient admissions. Furthermore, there are no remaining ventilated virus patients in the hospital and no coronavirus patients passed away on Monday.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday morning confirmed only 375 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours.

There are currently 5,042 active coronavirus cases, with 319 seriously ill coronavirus patients, of whom 175 are ventilated. The death toll stands at 6,253.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)