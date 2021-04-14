Israel: No Masks Required Outdoors From Next Week

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health division, said on Tuesday that beginning next week Israelis will not be required to wear face masks outdoors, Ynet reported.

“According to the latest data, when it comes to outdoors – but not during public gatherings – masks can come off starting next week,” she said.

“But masks will have to stay in our bags at all times since it is still mandatory to wear them indoors. We don’t know if someone next to us is infected or not, vaccinated or not, and closed spaces still pose a high risk.”

“For over two weeks, 95% of Israel has been ‘green;’ this is a tremendous achievement,” Alroy-Preis added.

“Our goal is to open [the economy] as quickly as possible, return to normalcy – but still be cautious. The virus is still here.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)