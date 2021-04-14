Biden To Proceed With $23 Billion F-35 Sale To UAE

The Biden administration has informed Congress it will proceed with the over $23 billion sale of advanced F-35 jets and other arms to the United Arab Emirates that was signed as part of the Abraham Accords, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Trump administration finalized the sale, which also includes armed drones and other equipment, only an hour before Biden was sworn in as president on January 20.

After Biden entered office, he put a temporary hold on the deal, along with several other arms sales negotiated by former US President Donald Trump.

A State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday that the administration will advance the sale “even as we continue reviewing details and consulting with Emirati officials” related to the use of the weapons.

“We will also continue to reinforce with the UAE and all recipients of US defense articles and services that US-origin defense equipment must be adequately secured and used in a manner that respects human rights and fully complies with the laws of armed conflict,” the statement said.

The arms are not expected to be delivered to the UAE until after 2025, the State Department spokesperson told Reuters.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)