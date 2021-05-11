Engineers Who Approved Meron Plans Detained By Police

Two safety engineers who approved the plans for the gathering at Meron on Lag B’Omer were detained for questioning on Monday morning at the police’s Lahav 433 unit.

The interrogation, which comes 11 days after the disaster, is one of the first steps into an investigation of the tragedy in which 45 people were killed and over 150 people were injured.

At the end of the interrogation, a decision will be made whether to release the suspects or request an extension of their detainment from the court.

Last week, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced that a joint investigation of the Meron disaster will be carried out by the Israel Police and the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department.

Both investigative teams will be guided by the State Attorney’s Office through lawyers appointed by the State Attorney.

Lahav 433, known as the Israeli FBI, is an organization within the Israel Police that investigates national crimes and corruption.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)