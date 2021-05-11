Hamas Kills 3 Gazan Children & Then Blames Israel

Palestinian media reported on Monday evening that three children were killed in an Israeli airstrike but according to a Channel 12 News report, the children were actually killed by a Gaza rocket launch that went awry.

The Gazan reports were later “confirmed” by the Gaza Health Ministry which reported on nine fatalities, including three children, whose deaths were confirmed at the Beit Hanoun hospital in the Gaza Strip. The Gazan Health Ministry is managed by Hamas.

Israel Defense Forces denied responsibility for the children’s deaths.

Gazan reports stated that Muhammad Abdullah Fayyat, a senior member of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, was one of the Gazans killed on Monday evening following an IAF strike on a jeep in the northern Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)