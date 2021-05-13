Chareidi Man, Grandson Of Rechavam Ze’vi, Attacked By Arabs In J-m.

A Charedi man walking by Sha’ar Shechem was violently beaten by Arabs on Thursday.

Fortunately, policemen nearby arrived at the scene quickly and the Arabs fled. Police officers searched the area and arrested five suspects.

It turned out that the Chareidi man is the grandson of the late Rechavam “Gandhi” Ze’evi, z’l, a former Israeli politician who was assassinated by Arab terrorists in 2001.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)