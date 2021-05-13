Chareidi Man, Grandson Of Rechavam Ze’vi, Attacked By Arabs In J-m.

A Charedi man walking by Sha’ar Shechem was violently beaten by Arabs on Thursday.
Fortunately, policemen nearby arrived at the scene quickly and the Arabs fled. Police officers searched the area and arrested five suspects.
It turned out that the Chareidi man is the grandson of the late Rechavam “Gandhi” Ze’evi, z’l, a former Israeli politician who was assassinated by Arab terrorists in 2001.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
That’s awful! Terrible in every which way! I just wonder why he seems it okay to walk into the lion’s den especially at a time like this!
What was the fool doing in shaar shchem?
What was his heter to walk there? Which Rav did he ask? He willingly placed himself in a place of sakana!