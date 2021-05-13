How Did Shrapnel Kill An Israeli Child In A Sealed Room?

A preliminary investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of Ido Avigal, z’l, the 5-year-old boy who was killed Wednesday night in Sderot, shows that unlike what was previously reported, the window in the fortified room where the family was huddling during the rocket attack was properly sealed.

However, despite doing everything right, shrapnel from the rocket penetrated the steel window, hitting Ido, z’l, and killing him, due to the angle of the shrapnel and the intensity of the attack.

The possibility of replacing all the windows of fortified rooms in the Gaza envelope area is now being explored, Channel 13 News reported.

On Thursday morning, Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon stated that there has been an improvement in the condition of Ido’s mother, who was critically injured in the attack and was hospitalized in the ICU, sedated and ventilated on Wednesday night.

She underwent surgery overnight and a shard of shrapnel was removed from her neck. On Thursday she regained consciousness and is responding to her environment.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)