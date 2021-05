The NYPD is investigating a shots fired incident in Boro Park early Sunday morning.

As can ben seen in the attached video footage, a vehicle with with two suspects pulled up on 10th Ave and 45th street, two men calmly walk out and and openfire into the air.

Six shell casings were recovered by Detectives.

The two men then get back into their vehicle and drive away.

The NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim are inveistigating the incident.