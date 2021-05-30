I Feel the Warmth, I Feel Comfort, I Feel the Dedication: Yeshiva Ohr Simcha Of Englewood

At Yeshiva Ohr Simcha Of Englewood watching the flourishing of our Bochrim is the motivator for our success.

With our top-notch Chinuch, combined with a continued focus on each bochur’s growth and development. The warm rebbe -talmid relationship is stressed as integral to the talmid’s learning and progress.

Working with our boys delicately to ensure their needs are met is our TOP priority.

Our Rebbeim pour their heart and soul into each boy and forge relationships that feel like a father and son.

Help us continue to motivate and grow and give to Yeshiva Ohr Simcha of Englewood TODAY