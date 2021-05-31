Bennett, Shaked Get Extra Security Due To Supporters’ Ire

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked received extra security on the orders of the Knesset Guard and Israel Police due to thousands of threats to harm them.

With many right-wing supporters of the party furious that Yamina has agreed to form a unity government with left-wing parties, threatening messages against the two has proliferated.

A demonstration took place outside Shaked’s home in Tel Aviv on Sunday night, with about 300 opponents of a unity government protesting the move, with some calling her and other Yamina members derogatory names and holding signs branding Yamina members as traitors. Some held signs saying “No to a left-wing terrorist government.”

However, most of the protesters were peaceful and hundreds of Dati Leumi youths danced outside her home during the demonstration, singing “מי שמאמין לא מפחד.”

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett has also received extra security due to threats to his life, with an image of him in a keffiyeh circulating on social media captioned “liar” next to a photo of the late prime minister Yitzchak Rabin in a keffiyeh. Rabin was assassinated in 1995 by a right-wing extremist.

The Israel Police’s Major Crimes Unit on Sunday launched an investigation into incitement against Bennett.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Shaked and Bennett received thousands of threatening text messages, with some threatening to turn their lives and those of their children into hell.

A demonstration also took place outside Bennett home in Ra’anana on Sunday, with some signs calling him and Shaked “anti-Semites” and telling them to “go to Gaza.”

