Yeshiva Shaarei Torah of Monsey will be holding its 44th Annual Dinner on Tuesday, May 8, 2021 at The Atrium in Monsey, NY.

This year’s Dinner is a celebration of the triumph and continuity of Limud HaTorah despite the challenges of the past year.

Please join us in paying tribute to our very special Honorees and the Mesiras Nefesh of our exceptional Hanhalas HaYeshiva.

To place your ad: https://yst.edu/dinner