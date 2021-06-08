“Now I Know Why Reb Ovadia Yosef Spoke So Harshly About Bayit Yehudi,” Deri Says

In an interview with Kol Chai Radio on Monday night, Shas leader Aryeh Deri attacked Naftali Bennett for his establishment of a unity government with Yair Lapid.

“Bennett said: ‘We won’t harm Chareidi chinuch but we’ll advance chinuch mamlachti [for Chareidim].’ They want to eliminate the influence of Rabbanim on chinuch.”

“We engaged in every effort so this government won’t be established. Meanwhile, some Chareidim are complaining that we didn’t push Netanyahu. I can’t tell you the details but Netanyahu agreed to every proposal of Bennett and Sa’ar. Bennet planned it all beforehand [to not join a right-wing coalition]” Deri claimed.

Deri said he thinks this will be the end of Bennett’s political career. “Bennett ran for a short time period. The polls show that the majority of Yamina supporters are opposed [to the unity government]. He’s left without supporters and he’s finished with the right as well.”

Bennett addressed the harsh words that HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, said against Bayit Yehudi [which was then led by Bennett], calling it a Bayit shel Goyim. “Athough I’m considered one of Rav Ovadia’s main students, I couldn’t understand why Maran said such hards words – Bayit shel Goyim. Now I understand. It was divrei nevuah mamash. We see how someone behaves without daas Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)