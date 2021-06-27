Sen. Schumer Asks UK To Allow Alta Fixsler To Travel To US

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to the UK’s US ambassador Karen Pierce on Wednesday requesting that the UK suspend all health decisions regarding two-year-old Alta Fixsler.

Alta’s father, Avraham Fixler, is a US citizen and Schumer asked that the UK allow Alta to travel to the US with her father.

“I urge that all health decisions that are against the wishes of the family be suspended until the citizenship process is complete and Alta can travel to the US with her US citizen father, Mr. Abraham Fixsler,” Schumer wrote.

Both of Alta’s parents are Israeli citizens and senior Israel officials have engaged in numerous attempts to intervene in the tragic case, so far to no avail.

A UK court ruled that Alta must be disconnected from life-support despite her parents’ objections on personal and religious grounds.

Askanim have requested that the public sign a petition appealing to UK authorities to allow Alta to be transferred to Israel. The petition can be signed here.

Anyone interested in financially assisting the family can click here.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)