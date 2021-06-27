WATCH: The Tragedy in Miami: Are We Reacting? Are We Coping?

In response to the tragic building collapse outside Miami and the uncertainty and fears surrounding this event, Project Chai, the Crisis Intervention, Trauma, and Bereavement Department of Chai Lifeline presents a webcast offering psychological and practical guidance on modeling healthy behavior for our children.

The program features Rabbi Dr. Dovid Fox, director of Project Chai, and Dr. David Pelcovitz, Gwendolyn and Joseph Straus Chair in Psychology and Jewish Education at Yeshiva University.

Project Chai has also issued the following guidelines on Helping Friends and Family in Times of Loss and How to Talk With Children During a Crisis. Project Chai encourages anyone in need to contact its 24-hour crisis hotline at 855 3-CRISIS or email [email protected].

