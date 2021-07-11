Ra’am MK: “We’ll Topple The Gov’t If Israel Attacks Gaza”

Ra’am MK Mazen Ghanaim told Kan Radio on Sunday that if the government makes any decision to attack Gaza, his party will immediately topple the government

“There are red lines,” Ghanaim asserted. “Gaza, Lebanon, and Muslim and Christian holy sites are red lines.”

Ghanim also stated his opinion of the coalition’s leader, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “Bennett and Netanyahu? Both of them are terrible,” he said.

Later on Sunday, another Ra’am MK, Walid Taha, announced that he has informed the coalition that “the Ra’am MKs will not participate in committee discussions or vote on laws in the Knesset plenum until further notice.”

Taha didn’t explain the reason for the decision but according to Kan News, the party is perturbed about the coalition’s recent talks with the Joint Arab List, believing that it will weaken the coalition’s dependence on Ra’am.

The coalition has been holding discussions with the Joint List in the hope of enlisting its support in key Knesset votes.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)