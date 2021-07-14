Fixsler Family Loses Appeal To Save 2-Yr.-Old Alta’s Life

The Fixler family lost its appeal to the UK’s High Court to prevent the withdrawal of life support from 2-year-old Alta and bring her to Israel, UK media outlets reported.

The High Court ruled on Friday that an earlier court decision to provide palliative care only must be upheld.

“I know that Alta’s devoted parents will be profoundly distressed by the outcome of this appeal,” Lord Justice Baker wrote. “Every parent and grandparent – indeed every person – from every community will have the deepest sympathy for them, and for Alta’s loving sibling.”

“The strong support they draw from their faith and their community will be a source of consolation, but the emotional pain they are suffering is very hard to endure. I understand why they have pursued this appeal and deeply regret that I cannot do more to help them.”

Justice Baker was apparently not impressed by the numerous public figures from all over the world who tried to intervene and wrote letters to UK senior officials imploring them to allow Alta’s parents to bring her to Israel without any cost to the UK.

He wrote that he “has great respect for the views held by the President and Chief Rabbi of Israel and the other correspondents” and that “the issues arising in this case, as in similar cases in the English courts in recent years, have attracted extensive comment in this country and abroad.” However, “Such comment, from whatever source, cannot have an important influence on the outcome of proceedings, which must be determined on the evidence and in accordance with the principles of English law.”

The Fixsler family can still appeal the case to the Supreme Court, the UK’s final court of appeal.

The court ruling can be seen here.

The public is asked to daven for Alta bas Chaya betoch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)