WATCH: US State Dep. On ‘Ice Cream War:’ “BDS Unfairly Singles Out Israel”

In the wake of Ben & Jerry’s announcement to boycott Jewish communities in Yehuda and Shomron, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed on Tuesday that the US “firmly rejects the BDS movement which unfairly singles out Israel.”

Price was asked by an AP correspondent during a press briefing on the administration’s position regarding “the ice cream war that is churning between Israel and Ben & Jerry’s.” Price replied that he will not speak for a private company but the administration’s position on BDS is clear.

“The US will be a strong partner in fighting efforts around the world that potentially seek to delegitimize Israel and we will work tirelessly to further Israel’s integration into the international community,” Price said.

הולך להיות מאוד מעניין לעקוב איך יגיבו הפרוגרסיבים להתבטאות הזו ובמיוחד ברני סנדרס. הסנאטור מוורמונט נמצא ביחסים מצוינים עם בן וג׳רי (ב-2016 הם אפילו קראו לטעם על שמו) ולא חשש לנגח את ממשל אובמה בנושאי חוץ. היום מעמדו במפלגה בכיר יותר (יו״ר ועדת התקציב), אבל הדעות והפה עדיין שם. https://t.co/JUHIWgce8J — Yiftach Dayan (@YiftachDayan) July 20, 2021

The AP correspondent then asked if the issue would prompt the Biden administration to review its policy on Israeli settlements and its federal support of Israel.

“This is not something that we need to review,” Price asserted. “The BDS movement unfairly singles out Israel. We will always work to be a strong partner of Israel and work with Israel to counter efforts to delegitimize it around the world just as we work with our partner Israel to further its economy.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)