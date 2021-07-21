Report: Due To US Pressure, Bennett Imposes Building Freeze In Yehuda & Shomron

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has slowed down the approval process for new construction in Yehudah and Shomron due to US pressure, Yisrael Hayom reported on Wednesday.

According to the sources quoted in the report, Bennett has refused to allow the Civil Administration Zoning Committee to schedule a routine meeting to approve new construction in Yehuda and Shomron.

Bennett, a former director of the Yesha Council, has stalled the meeting for over a month, the report said.

The sources asserted that Bennett’s continuous postponement of the meeting spells a construction freeze over the Green Line since all new construction must first be approved at the meeting.

However, later on Wednesday, a Radio 103FM report said that Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani asserts that the US would not risk pressuring Israel on the matter due to the fragility of the new government.

“The US understands that freezing or trying to advance the [peace] process will lead to the break-up of the current Israeli government,” the report quoted Elhayani as saying.

“They have no interest in [dissolving the government] and I have inside information indicating that they will avoid pressuring Israel.”

